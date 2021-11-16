By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is practicing with his teammates again and expects to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton will gradually work toward his usual amount of playing time. The defending champion Bucks are hoping Middleton’s return can help them break out of a slump. Milwaukee went 3-5 in the games the two-time All-Star missed and has a 6-8 record this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.