By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors that Kyle Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle and menacing others. Prosecutor Thomas Binger said during closing arguments Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial that Rittenhouse lost the right to self-defense because he created the danger. The defense is set to give its closing argument later in the day. Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men and wounded a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. The 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces a mandatory life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide.

