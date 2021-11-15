By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse provoked bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others. But Rittenhouse’s attorney said his client was ambushed by the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent street protests and feared for his life. Jurors heard closing arguments from both sides Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men and wounded a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in the summer of 2020. The 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.