By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Closing arguments have begun at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Kenosha. Each side gets 2 1/2 hours Monday to make their case to jurors before deliberations begin. Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor and have underscored his youth and inexperience. Rittenhouse has argued self-defense, saying he feared for his safety when he shot and killed two men and wounded a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. The 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces charges ranging from intentional homicide — punishable by life in prison — to an underage weapons charge that could mean a few months in jail if convicted.

