By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. The homicide charges include one count of reckless homicide and one count of intentional homicide. He’s also charged with one count of attempted intentional homicide. He was charged with five counts, and three of them included lesser charges the jury could opt to convict him of that carry less severe penalties. The judge dismissed two other charges.

