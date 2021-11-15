KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial will use a raffle drum that sat in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial to select jurors who will be dismissed from the pool of 18 to get to the final 12 who will decide the case. Schroeder told jurors last week that he would select as many people as necessary from the raffle drum to get down to 12. That selection was to be done Tuesday, when the jury will begin deliberations after Monday’s closing arguments took a full day.

