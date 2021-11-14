By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Russell Wilson did everything in his power to return as soon as possible from a finger injury that ended his remarkable run of endurance and reliability. Yet the Wilson who returned from a three-game absence on Sunday hardly resembled the seven-time Pro Bowl selection who has led the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff berths over the last nine seasons. Wilson threw two interceptions in the end zone and never found a rhythm all day as the Seahawks fell 17-0 to the Green Bay Packers for their first shutout loss since 2011.

