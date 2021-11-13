The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA State Semifinal=

Division 1=

Franklin 26, Appleton North 19

Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31

Division 2=

Homestead 29, Kettle Moraine 10

Waunakee 27, Hartford Union 20

Division 3=

Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14

Rice Lake 36, Menasha 21

Division 4=

Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19

Ellsworth 46, Freedom 7

Division 5=

Aquinas 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18

Mayville 42, Belleville 25

Division 6=

Colby 28, Durand 24

St. Marys Springs 35, Darlington 24

Division 7=

Coleman 28, Regis 22

Reedsville 47, Cashton 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..