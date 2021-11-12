By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Dennis Schröder scored eight of his season-high 38 points in overtime and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113. Jayson Tatum scored 27 with 11 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics have won four of five since opening the season 2-5. Jrue Holiday had 17 points and 13 assists, and Bobby Portis scored 22 for the defending NBA champions. Grayson Allen scored 21, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 73 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.

