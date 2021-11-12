By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be playing football again less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 while unvaccinated. Whether the off-field consequences of this situation on the reigning MVP’s public persona have a similarly short shelf life remains uncertain. Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most visible players. His appearances on State Farm commercials make him a ubiquitous presence even on game telecasts that don’t involve the Packers. His comments regarding his vaccination status could put that marketability to the test.

