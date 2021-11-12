By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought. After fierce debate between prosecutors and attorneys for the 18-year-old Illinois man on Friday without jurors present, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would issue final rulings on Saturday about which lesser charges the jury could consider. But he also made some findings from the bench and indicated how he is inclined to rule on others. Legal observers say both sides could claim partial victory over the hearing before the case goes to a jury next week.

