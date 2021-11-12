By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him. After fierce debate between prosecutors and attorneys for the 18-year-old Illinois man on Friday without jurors present, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would issue final rulings on Saturday about which lesser charges the jury could consider. But he also made some findings from the bench and indicted how he is inclined to rule on others. Schroeder’s decisions on the matter could be significant, with many legal observers saying prosecutors struggled to poke holes in Rittenhouse’s claims that he shot two men and wounded a third in self-defense during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.