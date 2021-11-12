The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA State Semifinal=
Division 1=
Franklin 26, Appleton North 19
Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31
Division 2=
Homestead 29, Kettle Moraine 10
Waunakee 27, Hartford Union 20
Division 3=
Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14
Rice Lake 36, Menasha 21
Division 4=
Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19
Ellsworth 46, Freedom 7
Division 5=
Aquinas 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18
Mayville 42, Belleville 25
Division 6=
Colby 28, Durand 24
St. Marys Springs 35, Darlington 24
Division 7=
Coleman 28, Regis 22
Reedsville 47, Cashton 8
