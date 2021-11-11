MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has given final approval to the GOP’s redistricting plans, after maps proposed by a nonpartisan commission were lambasted by several Democrats. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who promoted the maps drawn up by the People’s Maps Commission, has promised to veto the GOP maps. This would send the issue to the courts. The Assembly passed their plans Thursday on a 60-38 vote along party lines. The GOP legislative and congressional maps are largely based on the current districts. Democrats and other opponents to the GOP maps want Republicans to consider alternate proposals, including ones drawn by the commission. But 17 of the Assembly’s 38 Democrats said they do not like the commission’s proposal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.