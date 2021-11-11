APPLETON, Wis. — A man accused in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall early this year has pleaded no contest to criminal charges. Eighteen-year-old Dezman Ellis entered the plea to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety in Outagamie County Circuit Court Wednesday. While visiting the mall on Jan. 31, Ellis, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend. A bystander was also hurt in the shooting. Several law enforcement agencies responded and led guests to safety.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.