By The Associated Press

Wisconsin is seeking to win its sixth straight and maintain at least a share of first place in the Big Ten West Division when the 20th-ranked Badgers host Northwestern. The Badgers are tied for the division lead with Minnesota (4-2, 3-1), No. 19 Iowa (7-2, 4-2, No. 20 CFP) and Purdue (4-2, 3-2, No. 19 CFP). Northwestern is attempting to beat Wisconsin for the third time in four years. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 17-7 in Evanston last year when the Wildcats were ranked 19th and the Badgers 10th.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.