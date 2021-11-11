By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A use-of-force expert says less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle. John Black testified Thursday for the defense at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Defense attorneys want to show Rittenhouse had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during protests in Kenosha last year. On Wednesday, Rittenhouse told jurors that he tried to get away from his pursuers and never wanted to kill anyone, saying: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”

