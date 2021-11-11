By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (6-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (5-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston went 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game last season, 46.1 in the paint, 17.9 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.2 last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

