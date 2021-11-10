MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election tells Wisconsin lawmakers that his probe is expanding and he claimed some were trying to obstruct his work. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman provided an update on his probe during testimony Wednesday before the Assembly Elections Committee. His testimony came hours after Senate Republicans subpoenaed Madison officials for absentee ballot certificates and other election records they did not turn over to the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Republican senators launched their own investigation, separate from Gableman’s, in the wake of that audit.

