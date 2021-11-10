By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Defense attorneys at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial say they will ask the judge to declare a mistrial after prosecutors posed what appeared to be improper questions of Rittenhouse on the stand. Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule, saying he would give the prosecution a chance to respond. At issue were questions prosecutors about Rittenhouse protecting property and about his silence after his arrest.

