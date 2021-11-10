By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday that he was under attack when he shot three men during a turbulent night of street protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse said he didn’t do anything wrong and was defending himself. His testimony was interrupted at one point by an angry exchange during which Rittenhouse’s attorneys asked for a mistrial over what they argued were”out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor. The judge did not immediately rule on the request. The startling turn came after Rittenhouse, in a high-stakes gamble, took the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. The 18-year-old said: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.