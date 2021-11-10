By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has taken the stand at his murder trial and told the jury that he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I defended myself,” he said. Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding a third in the summer of 2020 during unrest that was set off by the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.

