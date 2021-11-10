By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sent the jury out of the courtroom and berated the prosecutor for questioning Rittenhouse about whether he was using deadly force to protect property. Judge Bruce Schroeder heatedly accused lead prosecutor Thomas Binger on Wednesday of improperly trying to introduce testimony that he had earlier said he was inclined to prohibit. The judge accused Binger of attempting to provoke a mistrial in the case with his line of questioning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.