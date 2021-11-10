By TODD RICHMOND

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his murder trial, acknowledging he used deadly force when he shot three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin year. But he said Wednesday that he didn’t intend to kill anyone. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha in August 2020. He faces multiple charges, including homicide. Rittenhouse contends the three men attacked him and he fired in self-defense. He testified Wednesday that he did what he had to do to protect himself. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger accused him on cross-examination of wanting to kill the men. Rittenhouse denied that, saying he didn’t intend to kill anyone and fired only to stop them as they attacked him.

