MADISON, Wis. — The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin. The latest round of grants comes from the 2021-2023 biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers in July, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state. The state has been working to expand high-speed internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to work and learn remotely. The state Public Service Commission recently awarded $100 million in funding as part of $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The PSC received 242 applications that requested more than $440 million for internet expansion.

