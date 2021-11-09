MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 15 points with five assists, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 points and a giddy postgame Tik-Tok as Wisconsin defeated St. Francis (BKN) 81-58. Wisconsin jumped out to an 11-3 lead with Davis scoring on a drive and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions and point guard Hepburn adding a drive and deep 3-pointer during the run. Hepburn became the first true freshman to start in a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in the 2001-02 season, and became the fifth freshman to score in double figures in a season opener since 2000. Patrick Emilien, a transfer from George Mason, led the Terriers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and five rebounds.

