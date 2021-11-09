By SCOTT BAUER, TAMMY WEBBER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A forensic pathologist says the first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha was shot at close range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse’s gun. But Dr. Doug Kelley from the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office testified Tuesday that it was unclear from video footage whether Joseph Rosenbaum was grabbing for Rittenhouse’s gun or trying to swat it away. His testimony came after the jury at Rittenhouse’s murder trial watched drone video that showed Rittenhouse wheeling around and shooting Rosenbaum at close range. The 18-year-old Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

