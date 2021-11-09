By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

In a conference known for stodgy offenses and hard-hitting defenses, Big Ten receivers are putting up some gaudy numbers. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba set a school record with 15 catches and nearly set another with 240 yards receiving in a win at Nebraska. He wasn’t the only Big Ten receiver with more than 200 yards. Jahan Dotson set a Penn State record with 242. Purdue’s David Bell had 217 while setting a school record with 15 games in triple digits. The Big Ten hasn’t had three players with 200 or more yards receiving on the same day since at least 2000.

