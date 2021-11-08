By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse says he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse when the young man shot him in the arm. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man shot by Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand at Rittenhouse’s murder trial Monday. He recounted under cross examination how he drew his own pistol and pointed it at Rittenhouse just before he was shot. Rittenhouse contends he was acting in self defense. He faces life in prison on the most serious charge.

