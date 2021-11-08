By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests against racial injustice has taken the stand at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. Gaige Grosskreutz testifies Monday that he thought he was going to die after watching Rittenhouse shoot and kill another man. Rittenhouse had just killed two other men. Grosskreutz testified at the start of the trial’s second week. Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the aggressor who set in the motion the bloodshed that night in August 2020. His lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense.

