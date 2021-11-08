By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House. The president praised team members not just for their achievements on the court, but also for their efforts to promote coronavirus vaccinations and for speaking out after the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Bucks are the first NBA champions to visit the White House in nearly five years, ending a Donald Trump-era hiatus. The last NBA team to visit the White House was the Cleveland Cavaliers, just days after Donald Trump was elected president and while Barack Obama was still in office.

