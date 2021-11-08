WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say three officers are recovering after they were hit by gunfire while responding to a report of shots fired at a hotel over the weekend. Wauwatosa police on Monday said the three officers were shot and wounded by a gunman at the Radisson Hotel Saturday night. Authorities initially said two officers were wounded. The officers were investigating a report of gunfire and began checking rooms on the second floor when they were met with gunfire from one room. Officers returned fire, however, the male suspect was not struck. Moments later, the man left the room and was taken into custody. Officials said two firearms were recovered from his room.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.