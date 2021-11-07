By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder are trying to paint the Illinois man as an inexperienced teen who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group on the night he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. They’ve drawn out testimony from two former soldiers who were on the ground with Rittenhouse that night. One said Rittenhouse told him that he was 19 when he was really 17. Both said Rittenhouse claimed he was a medic when he was really only a lifeguard. One said he felt he had to protect Rittenhouse on the streets and warned him not to exchange remarks with protesters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.