By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because of an allergy he has to ingredients in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, came up positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He tells SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday.

