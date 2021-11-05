The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA 8-Player Tournament=

State Qualifier=

Newman Catholic 29, Gilman 28

WIAA Division 1 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Appleton North 21, Kimberly 10

Franklin 35, Bay Port 7

Mukwonago 35, Muskego 14

WIAA Division 2 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Hartford Union 35, Pulaski 28

Kettle Moraine 21, Union Grove 14

WIAA Division 3 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Menasha 27, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Monroe 28, Jefferson 14

Pewaukee 14, Whitefish Bay 0

Rice Lake 29, Baraboo 13

WIAA Division 4 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Ellsworth 38, Northwestern 13

WIAA Division 5 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Aquinas 38, St. Croix Falls 14

Mayville 34, Campbellsport 27

WIAA Division 6 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Darlington 38, Cuba City 7

Durand 36, Unity 16

St. Marys Springs 29, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6

WIAA Division 7 Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cashton 15, Potosi/Cassville 6

Coleman 36, Hurley 6

Regis 28, Spring Valley 13

