ANTIGO, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing his mother in Antigo has been arrested in southern Wisconsin. Police say Derek Goplin was arrested in Burlington Wednesday night in the stabbing death of 63-year-old Susan Reese whose body was found at her Antigo home Monday. The 38-year-old Goplin is charged in Langlade County with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide. Court records say security video shows Goplin leaving Reese’s home Sunday with a child who was later found abandoned at a Waukesha hotel. Court records do not list an attorney for Goplin who could speak on his behalf.

