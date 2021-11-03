GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. NFL Network was first to report the positive test for the reigning NFL MVP. Rodgers is the latest Packers player to test positive for the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona after testing positive. Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.