By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial over shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down. Prosecutors also played many other videos that captured scenes of protesters and Rittenhouse on the streets before the shootings. Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. Rittenhouse, a one-time police youth cadet who was 17 at the time of the shootings, could get life in prison if convicted.

