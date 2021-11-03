By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured scenes of protesters and the sound of gunfire in the street as they began detailing the night last year that Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality. One of the videos livestreamed that night by social media influencer Koerri Washington shows Rittenhouse running through the frame, carrying a fire extinguisher. Shortly afterward the video captures the sound of gunfire. Rittenhouse, a one-time police youth cadet who was 17 at the time of the shootings, could get life in prison if convicted.

