By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people during a protest against racial injustice on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse shot to death two men and wounded a third. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him. It took just one day to pick the jury Monday. Judge Bruce Schroeder says the trial is expected to last two weeks.

