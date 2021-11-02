By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — School board races have become the new front in a culture war raging across the nation as resentments over COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism curriculum reach a boiling point. Voters weighed in Tuesday on dozens of races that have been dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history. The outcomes will decide not just districts’ policies but also whether the education fight has staying power as part of the national discourse and becomes a rallying issue for Republicans in the 2022 midterms. The political tracking website Ballotpedia has identified 76 school districts in 22 states where candidates took a stance on race in education or critical race theory.

