By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — School board races have become the new front in a culture war raging across the nation as resentments over COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism curriculum reach a boiling point. Voters weighed in Tuesday on dozens of races that have been dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history. Several high-profile challengers failed in their bids. Overall, the outcomes will show whether the education fight has staying power as part of the national discourse and becomes a rallying issue for Republicans in the 2022 midterms. The political tracking website Ballotpedia identified 76 school districts in 22 states where candidates took a stance on race in education or critical race theory.

