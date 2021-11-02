By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Legal experts say the speedy selection process for jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin this week doesn’t mean they are any less capable of delivering a fair verdict. It took the judge and attorneys in Wisconsin just one day to choose the panel of 12 jurors and eight alternates for Rittenhouse’s trial. The 18-year-old is charged with shooting three men during a protest in Kenosha, killing two of them. Some worry comparisons to longer jury selection processes in other high profile homicide cases could undercut the Kenosha panel’s credibility.

