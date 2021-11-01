Madison, Wis. (AP) — The head of Wisconsin’s elections commission has rejected a call for her resignation from the Republican Assembly Speaker. Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe says her critics are engaging in “partisan politics at its worst,” Wisconsin Public Radio reports. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called for her to step down last week. The election chief has become the subject of criticism from GOP lawmakers after a nonpartisan audit of the 2020 election made dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve its elections, though none of the issues would have affected many votes or skewed results.

