MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a $115 million legislative package to strengthen gun control and create grants for community policing and mental health treatment programs. The Democratic attorney general’s proposals include funds for a wide array of criminal justice programs, including mental health crisis response programs, substance abuse diversion, re-entry opportunities and police officer recruitment and retention, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. It also includes gun-control measures, like universal background checks, that have not found success in the Republican-held Legislature. Kaul says the grants would be funded out of a $4.4 billion tax surplus.

