BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a Sauk County car crash that killed three people involved members of the senior class at Baraboo High School. Sheriff Chip Meister on Monday identified the driver who died as 20-year-old Atreyu Ortiz, of rural Baraboo. Two 17-year-old passengers in the car were also killed when Ortiz lost control of the car and crashed into a tree Friday. All five occupants of the car, including a 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man who survived, had to be extricated from the vehicle. The passengers who survived suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

