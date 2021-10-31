MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they gave out citations to more than 40 people in what was generally described as a calm Halloween-eve night in the State Street area. The city has historically hosted a large downtown celebration, called Freakfest, on the Saturday closest to Halloween. It was canceled for the second straight year due to continuing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people roamed the street in their game-day gear from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa instead of in costumes.

