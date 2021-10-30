The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belleville 47, Juda 36

Mineral Point 13, Albany 10, 2OT

Pecatonica, Ill. 28, Brodhead 25

Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 7, Monroe 3

WIAA 8-Player Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8

Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10

Luck 48, Shell Lake 20

WIAA Division 1 Tournament=

Second Round=

Appleton North 28, Neenah 7

Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14

Franklin 10, Oak Creek 7

Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13

Middleton 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 35

Muskego 31, Hamilton 7

Sun Prairie 35, Fond du Lac 20

WIAA Division 2 Tournament=

Second Round=

Hartford Union 43, De Pere 42, OT

Homestead 26, Nicolet 14

Kettle Moraine 13, Badger 7, OT

Menomonie 29, DeForest 25

Pulaski 10, Slinger 7

Union Grove 21, Waterford 14

Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13

WIAA Division 3 Tournament=

Second Round=

Baraboo 35, Mosinee 28

Jefferson 26, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Waupaca 7

Menasha 43, Notre Dame 27

Monroe 42, Greendale 6

Pewaukee 34, Plymouth 0

Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7

Whitefish Bay 20, Port Washington 14

WIAA Division 4 Tournament=

Second Round=

Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0

Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6

Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40

Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0

Ellsworth 46, Osceola 28

Freedom 17, Little Chute 6

Northwestern 42, West Salem 20

Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13

WIAA Division 5 Tournament=

Second Round=

Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21

Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8

Belleville 28, Marshall 13

Brodhead/Juda 42, Richland Center 3

Campbellsport 23, Racine Lutheran 8

Mayville 55, Lake Country Lutheran 47

St. Croix Falls 19, Stratford 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18

WIAA Division 6 Tournament=

Second Round=

Auburndale 19, Markesan 9

Colby 48, Abbotsford 8

Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30

Durand 38, Boyceville 19

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8

St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Unity 22, Grantsburg 16

WIAA Division 7 Tournament=

Second Round=

Cashton 34, Bangor 14

Coleman 56, Pacelli 18

Hurley 22, Edgar 16

Potosi/Cassville 38, Highland 35

Reedsville 50, Catholic Central 7

Regis 50, Glenwood City 13

Spring Valley 27, Alma/Pepin 21

