By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A growing number of state prison systems are outfitting guards with body-worn cameras. That’s even in environments already covered by thousands of stationary cameras. The Georgia Bureau of Prisons piloted the concept last year. It plans to outfit guards in two prisons this year and another two next year. California has implemented them at six prisons in response to a court order responding to the abuse of prisoners with disabilities. Ohio tested the cameras at several prisons this year and is finalizing a contract estimated at about $17 million a year.

