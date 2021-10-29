The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belleville 47, Juda 36
Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0
Mineral Point 13, Albany 10, 2OT
Pecatonica, Ill. 28, Brodhead 25
Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 7, Monroe 3
WIAA 8-Player Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8
Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10
WIAA Division 1 Tournament=
Second Round=
Appleton North 28, Neenah 7
Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14
Franklin 10, Oak Creek 7
Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13
Middleton 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 35
Muskego 31, Hamilton 7
Sun Prairie 35, Fond du Lac 20
WIAA Division 2 Tournament=
Second Round=
Hartford Union 43, De Pere 42, OT
Homestead 26, Nicolet 14
Kettle Moraine 13, Badger 7, OT
Pulaski 10, Slinger 7
Union Grove 21, Waterford 14
Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13
WIAA Division 3 Tournament=
Second Round=
Baraboo 35, Mosinee 28
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Waupaca 7
Monroe 42, Greendale 6
Pewaukee 34, Plymouth 0
Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7
Whitefish Bay 20, Port Washington 14
WIAA Division 4 Tournament=
Second Round=
Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6
Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40
Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0
Ellsworth 46, Osceola 28
Freedom 17, Little Chute 6
Northwestern 42, West Salem 20
Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13
WIAA Division 5 Tournament=
Second Round=
Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21
Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8
Belleville 28, Marshall 13
St. Croix Falls 19, Stratford 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18
WIAA Division 6 Tournament=
Second Round=
Auburndale 19, Markesan 9
Colby 48, Abbotsford 8
Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30
Durand 38, Boyceville 19
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8
St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Unity 22, Grantsburg 16
WIAA Division 7 Tournament=
Second Round=
Cashton 34, Bangor 14
Hurley 22, Edgar 16
Regis 50, Glenwood City 13
Spring Valley 27, Alma/Pepin 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..